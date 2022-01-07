Advertisement

Gold Cross EMS shares guide on when you should to go to the ER or call 911

Gold Cross EMS
Gold Cross EMS(.)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Increased demand for emergency services has caused long wait times in the ER, and that affects ambulance transportations.

Gold Cross EMS says you should not use the emergency rooms or dial 911 for COVID testing, saying they are not designed to provide testing.

They say it is also not appropriate to call 911 to get a ride to an emergency room or anywhere else so that you can get a COVID test.

EMS providers would also like to express that being transported by ambulance does not necessarily mean you will be seen more quickly at the ER.

They say use other resources, like virtual visits or primary care or urgent care facilities. This allows ambulances to be available for life-threatening emergencies.

Here is a guide that Gold Cross EMS says can help decide when you should go to the emergency room:

