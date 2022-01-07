Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Even as CSRA districts switch to home learning and extend their winter breaks in the face of surging COVID cases, Georgia is easing COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing requirements in schools.

It’s happening as Gov. Brian Kemp urges superintendents to keep students attending in person.

Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said Thursday that school employees no longer must quarantine after they are exposed to the virus as long as they wear a mask and don’t develop symptoms.

The letter also says contact tracing in schools is now optional.

That means schools may no longer have to notify other students or employees exposed to people who are sick with COVID-19.

Kemp’s announcement came under pressure from other Republicans to force all schools to resume in-person classes.

In Augusta, the Richmond County School System just two days after winter break began transitioning six schools to home learning due to staff absences because of COVID .

The Columbia County School System issued new rules to curb the spread of COVID.

And four more school districts in the area delayed their return from winter break until next week.

