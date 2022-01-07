Emanuel County man sentenced to 10 years for cockfighting operations

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Emanuel County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to operating a cockfighting venue.

William Shannon Scott, 49, of Midville, Ga., was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to sponsoring and exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting Venture.

Scott was also ordered to pay a fine of $2,500, a special assessment of $100, and to forfeit the land on which the fights were held. He is also prohibited from owning birds or fowl or engaging in cockfighting and ordered to serve two years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

The owners of two other venues, Wendell Allan Strickland, 67, of Swainsboro, Ga., and Lanier Augustus Hightower, 65, of Lincolnton, Ga., currently are serving federal prison terms after admitting to similar charges.

According to court documents and testimony, Scott operated a cockfighting venue called Little Sunset on his Midville property. The venue alternated weekend events with Strickland’s Emanuel County venue, The Red Barn.

Scott was arrested in June 2020 on federal charges as part of Operation Sunrise, a multi-agency raid of a cockfighting tournament at his property in which nearly 200 possible defendants were identified.

Six months earlier, the operation on Hightower’s farm in Lincoln County was the first of the three raided by law enforcement agencies during a cockfighting tournament in December 2019.

