Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be dropping to the 30s later this evening and eventually the upper 20s by early Saturday morning. Winds will stay steady out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph creating very cold wind chills in the 20s.

Cold start Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s, but wind chills will be in the mid to low 20s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 8-12 mph.

Another front brings the chance for rain Sunday into Sunday night. Isolated showers will be possible during the day, but widespread is rain is anticipated by Sunday evening into Sunday night. We will be warmer during the day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front. Rain totals Sunday through early Monday look to be between 0.25-1.25″ for most of the area. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Most of the rain will clear by early Monday morning with clearing skies during the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

A chilly and dry stretch of weather expected most of the next work week. Highs will be below average in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Morning lows will be in the 20s by Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.

