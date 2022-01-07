Advertisement

Aiken Regional Medical Centers to change visitation starting Tuesday

By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Tuesday, Aiken Regional Medical Centers will operate under a new visitation policy.

Visitation hours will remain from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Individuals must be at least 18 years of age; an exception may be made if the patient is at the end of life.

Support persons are limited to the patient’s room and are not to gather in hallways or visit the cafeteria.

The hospital will continue to screen everyone before entry to the facility, and everyone is required to wear a medical grade mask regardless of having received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth while in the facility.

Neck huggers/gaiters, bandanas and cloth masks are not approved coverings

The following guidelines will also be in place:

  • Emergency Department: one support person may accompany a patient. The support person must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the support person may accompany the patient if during visiting hours.
  • Inpatient areas, including ICU and PCU: one support person is permitted per day during visiting hours. The support person is limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. We also encourage support persons to stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day.
  • COVID-Positive: one support person is permitted per day at a maximum of 4 hours. Restrictions apply.
  • Labor & Delivery/Postpartum: new mothers are permitted one support person per day who is also permitted to stay overnight. One support person is permitted for diagnostic testing.
  • Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments: two support persons are permitted per day and one is permitted to stay overnight.
  • A patient at the end of life: two individuals and a clergyman are permitted. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.
  • Pediatric: patients can be accompanied by two parents/guardians throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.
  • Outpatient Services (appointments/testing/surgery): one support person may accompany a patient. Support persons for surgery patients may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle, or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up.
  • Behavioral Health: In-person visitation has generally been suspended (with limited critical exceptions). Please contact Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services directly with questions related to your particular circumstance.

