State funds will help clear court backlog in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Jan. 6, around 500 court cases are awaiting trial in Richmond County.

500 suspects, victims, and families are all in limbo.

Now, millions of dollars are coming to help speed up the court system locally.

In July of 2019, Phyllis Jackson’s only son was taken from her.

“Every day is a different challenge, if I can get out of my bed that day, then I might just be okay,” she said. “Even at 22, he was still somewhat, you know, a mama’s boy. He was my only son.”

What makes her grief heavier, is that for nearly 3 years, the 4 suspects accused of killing him have yet to face a jury. 2 of them are out on bond.

“It’s no more ‘I need the closure’ because I’m never going to have closure. But with accountability, I would at least be able to move on to the next chapter of my life,” she said.

The pandemic put a hold on all jury trials. Creating a backlog of around 500 cases, and others keep coming.

They had about 3,000 new filings in 2021.

“To be able to accommodate that backlog and the influx of cases, we just simply have to put more people where the rubber meets the road,” said Nolan Martin, Augusta circuit court administrator.

The $2 million dollars from the state is going to help them do it. The money will be used to hire attorneys, clerks, victim advocates, investigators and judges all across the circuit.

Martin says they must spend the 2 million by the end of this year, but they could apply for more funding to address the backlog in 2023 and 2024.

The 5 superior judges will also have a bigger workload.

“Whereas you may have had three judges on the bench for 25 weeks. Now you have five for 30,” said Martin.

Each judge will handle about a judge and a half’s workload.

Phyllis Jackson started a non-profit called The Grieving Families of Youth Violence. The group is to connect grieving families and bring awareness to youth violence.

“Right now, my whole life is on hold. The pages are turning and I’m still in the same chapter,” said Jackson.

Hopefully, soon this chapter will end, with justice no longer delayed.

The suspects accused of murdering Gerald Waldon have a projected trial date in July.

