One nonprofit is providing hope to the homeless in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hot shower at the end of a long day, something many of us take for granted.

One local nonprofit is stepping in to make sure everyone in Augusta can have that privilege.

Since 2018, Compass for Hope has been serving the homeless community by providing food and necessities, and soon the nonprofit will bring mobile showers to them, as well.

“It’s hard to go to a job interview when you haven’t showered in a couple of days or your clothes are dirty, so those are specific needs we hope to address,” said Mike Garrison, executive director of Compass for Hope.

He says his group started serving people downtown near the 13th Street bridge and noticed a strong need for showers.

“There’s a lot of shelter opportunities, but sadly there are not enough shelter opportunities. A lot of people are choosing to sleep in unsheltered places like under bridges and things and those are the folks we really want to be able to make this offering to,” said Garrison.

Showers are just one of many needs for those who are homeless. The city’s street outreach team spent five days surveying part of our homeless population.

Asking just under 200 people, questions like ‘what keeps them from finding a job?’ and ‘how long have they have been homeless?’

Garrison says they are working with the Marshal’s Office to cut down the number of people on the street.

“Getting somebody headed in the right direction is a good thing, but keeping them headed in the right direction is a wonderful thing and that’s something we really want to get deeper involved in and make sure we are helping somebody all the way,” he said.

They do not have set locations on where the showers will be just yet but say they will go where they will have the most impact.

Compass for Hope plans to rollout the mobile showers in February and will be getting another mobile unit this summer.

“We know that this service and these needs are beyond just downtown Augusta for sure,” said Garrison.

For more information, or if you want to volunteer or donate, visit https://compassforhope.org.

