Advertisement

This Augustan is lucky to be alive after tree crashes through rood

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine you’re in bed when a tree comes crashing through your roof.

It happened to an Augusta man earlier this week when storms passed through our area.

Although a tree landed right over his bed, he walked away without any major injuries.

MORE | 80-foot pine tree falls just past North Augusta homes

It was the early hours of the morning when Spencer Shadden was startled awake by the unwelcome guest in his bed.

Debris and splinters have taken residency in his bedroom, remanence from a tree that didn’t knock before entering, instead barreled through his ceiling.

He pointed to a piece of debris and said, “This hit me, and then rolled off the bed.”

He walked away with minor injuries. Left with a bruised hand but uses his other to show us just how big the piece that hurdled from the sky was.

MORE | Winds topple trees, snarl traffic and cut power to thousands

He told us that he made a cross over his chest a couple of times.

“Some people are blessed to go to the grocery store, I’m blessed to be alive,” he said.

Shaken up, but still able to make light of the weight that came crashing down, leaving this hole in his house.

“Well I’ve got a skylight now,” he said.

Neighbors down the street tell us they had downed trees too, but nothing like this.

While cleanup for them wraps up, “I’m still bathing in the warm waters of ‘I’m glad to be alive’,” said Shadden.

There’s still work to be done here, a roof needing to be replaced, a bedroom needing to be swept, all by a man who says it’s a small price to pay to be alive.

If you want to stay informed on severe weather, you can download the WRDW weather app on Google or Apple.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ isn’t coming to Augusta, after all
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Searchers fear body is missing USC Aiken student’s
E-learning
COVID spurs home learning, rule shifts for local schools

Latest News

Jeff Annis makes a big donation to a local nonprofit.
Local businessman makes a difference with half-million donation
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Sentencing set Friday for 3 men convicted in Arbery death
Goats eating an old Christmas tree.
For Grovetown goats, Christmas is just getting started
Feed local goats
Feed local goats in Grovetown with your old Christmas tree
COVID masks
Cloth masks may be fashionable but they’re not the most effective