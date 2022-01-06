This Augustan is lucky to be alive after tree crashes through rood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine you’re in bed when a tree comes crashing through your roof.

It happened to an Augusta man earlier this week when storms passed through our area.

Although a tree landed right over his bed, he walked away without any major injuries.

It was the early hours of the morning when Spencer Shadden was startled awake by the unwelcome guest in his bed.

Debris and splinters have taken residency in his bedroom, remanence from a tree that didn’t knock before entering, instead barreled through his ceiling.

He pointed to a piece of debris and said, “This hit me, and then rolled off the bed.”

He walked away with minor injuries. Left with a bruised hand but uses his other to show us just how big the piece that hurdled from the sky was.

He told us that he made a cross over his chest a couple of times.

“Some people are blessed to go to the grocery store, I’m blessed to be alive,” he said.

Shaken up, but still able to make light of the weight that came crashing down, leaving this hole in his house.

“Well I’ve got a skylight now,” he said.

Neighbors down the street tell us they had downed trees too, but nothing like this.

While cleanup for them wraps up, “I’m still bathing in the warm waters of ‘I’m glad to be alive’,” said Shadden.

There’s still work to be done here, a roof needing to be replaced, a bedroom needing to be swept, all by a man who says it’s a small price to pay to be alive.

