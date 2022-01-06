Advertisement

Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder

Riley Bockes was found safe and is awaiting a return to family members, authorities said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County has been canceled.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, N.C. after her mother, Deana Michelle Bockes, was found dead inside the same home. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, deputies and Murfreesboro Police tracked the child and her father, Brent Bockes, to a Murfreesboro motel after the man was involved in a crash on Interstate 24 and fled to the motel.

Riley Bockes was found safe and is awaiting a return to family members, authorities said.

Brent Bockes is facing charges of killing the child’s mothers in Sanford and is being held on a fugitive from justice charge at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

