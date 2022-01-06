Local businessman makes a difference with half-million donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The founder of Advanced Services Pest Control donated half a million dollars to the Community Foundation of the CSRA on Wednesday.

He wants the donation to help with the organization’s mission of connecting passion with purpose to help create a better area for everyone.

He also mentioned that although he was the one up there presenting the check, he couldn’t have done it without his team.

“It goes far beyond writing a check,” Jeff Annis said. “It really takes a village of wonderful people on your team for you to make it in any way.”

The foundation says it will send out a breakdown of what it will do with the money.

