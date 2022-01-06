Advertisement

It’s not too late for Christmas spirit at Evans on Ice

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unexpected hiccup is allowing for the Christmas cheer to stick around a little longer.

Normally this time of year, Evans on Ice is all packed up and gone.

It’s one of the most popular Christmas attractions of the CSRA.

However, at Evans on Ice, they’re starting from scratch. On Christmas Eve, an electrical failure melted their entire rink, right before the busiest week of the season.

Jen Shaer has spent most of her week watering ice.

“It’s a lengthy process, it’s layers and layers of ice,” said Shaer.

“Between Christmas and New Year’s, we thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the worst week that the electrical could’ve gone out and that we could’ve melted,’” she said.

The new year came, and their festival was supposed to end, but they didn’t want it to end like this.

“We’ve been kind of, around the clock building up the ice, slowly,” said Shaer.

All week, for hours and hours, this has been her routine. Spray the ice, let it freeze, repeat. Again, and again.

“It’s very tedious, a little boring, but it’s worth it,” she said.

Shaer says it took four days of this just to get the rink ready.

It’ll reopen for just three days, but she’s glad they’re doing it.

“Honestly, the kid’s faces when they’re like, ‘oh my gosh’, you know they get their little skate buddies and they’re just so excited to be outside and be skating and have something to do,” she said.

That’s why they think this is the right thing to do.

After many missed out during the two-week wait, there will be one more chance to skate.

Evans on Ice will reopen for one more weekend, Jan. 7-9 at Evan’s Town Center Park.

12/7 5-10 p.m. 12/8 Noon-10 p.m. 12/9 Noon-7 p.m.

