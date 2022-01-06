Eastbound I-20 state line closures for maintenance work

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday night, a single-lane reduction will allow crews to complete roadway maintenance paving.

According to the release, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will implement I-20 eastbound Exit 1, west Martintown Road, area closures from 10 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

The exact time may change due to weather conditions.

There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce speed.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.