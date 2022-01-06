Hephzibah man arrested in child molestation, porn investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bryan Keith Ready, 58, was arrested this week on several charges after an investigation that included inappropriate texts and photos exchanged with a 14-year-old.

His charges include Child Molestation, Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Act of 199, and Tampering with Evidence.

In early September, it is alleged, that Ready was engaging in sexual text conversations with a 14-year-old, and requested photos of a pornographic nature from the victim.

Ready was allegedly aware that the victim was a minor.

According to the police report, once investigators arrived at his home, on Jan. 3, Ready attempted to hide in the back of his home and delete evidence from his phone.

Ready was placed under arrest and transported to the Richmond County jail.

Ready is currently being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center on these charges.

