For Grovetown goats, Christmas is just getting started

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re still hanging onto your Christmas tree, we get it. Take your time.

Who says Christmas is over? When you’re ready, a few guys in Grovetown are ready to take it off your hands.

And they’re not looking for presents under the tree, instead, their present is the tree.

These goats are part of a mobile petting zoo called Barnyard Buddies.

Brandi Brace, a local farmer, feeds them donated Christmas trees, she believes the trees are good for them.

Aiken hospital schedules community commemorative event

“It helps with their digestion, eating the pine needles,” said Brace.

And not just that, she says Christmas trees help get rid of worms too.

“So if we have these things, we can do it naturally without having to give them medication, and they just love it as a treat,” she said.

“Look we got a treat for you,” she said. “Alright, guys here you go.”

How much do they eat?

After they finished with one tree, there’s not much meat left on the bone.

MORE | Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store

“They love it, as you can see they love it,” she said.

And why wouldn’t they? On this farm, the Christmas season is here, and these goats are feeling merry.

If you’d like to donate your tree or just watch the goats eat one, you can visit their farm. They’re holding an event from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 9. 4856 Columbia Road, Grovetown, Ga.

