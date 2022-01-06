Advertisement

Governor, health chief see no need to close S.C. over omicron

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday there’s no need to shut down schools or businesses amid a record and rising number of COVID cases being driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant.

He says that’s because of the lessons state officials learned over the past two years of the pandemic along with the fact that omicron appears milder than its predecessors.

“We’re not in a situation now where anyone needs to panic. This is nothing like it was a year ago. We’ve seen this before,” McMaster said.

MORE COVERAGE:

This time around, the surge is on people from ages 20 to 40, who are contributing most to spread of disease, state health officials said Wednesday. They’re unsure when to expect the omicron surge to peak, but they say people celebrating the holidays and doing more things without masking up will lead to more cases over the next four to six weeks.

Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said hospitalization numbers haven’t followed the rapid rise in cases.

But he said people need to get vaccinated and mask up to keep the situation in check.

He also agreed with McMaster that “there is absolutely no need to close schools,” but said schools should take steps like providing teachers and workers with the best-quality masks.

Many schools in the two-state region have reopened after winter break.

Classes resumed Tuesday in Richmond County, but the district said Wednesday that Sue Reynolds and Jenkins-White elementaries will go to home learning. And Columbia County schools rolled out new rules to curb the spread of COVID.

On the other hand, Warren, McDuffie, Taliaferro and Jefferson counties extended their winter break to evaluate their options.

Also in the news ...

COMING TO TERMS: Physicians in South Carolina have discussed changing the wording when it comes to being fully vaccinated after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer said that “fully vaccinated” could be changed to “maximum vaccination.” Maximum vaccination would mean that a person would have both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination and a booster or one Jansen vaccine and one Jansen booster.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ isn’t coming to Augusta, after all
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Searchers fear body is missing USC Aiken student’s
E-learning
COVID spurs home learning, rule shifts for local schools

Latest News

E-learning
COVID spurs home learning, rule shifts for local schools
COVID hospital generic
Why does COVID keep spreading? Ga. expert explains
University Hospital in Augusta
National Guard to help local hospital cope with COVID surge
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 6,992 new cases Wednesday