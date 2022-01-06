Governor, health chief see no need to close S.C. over omicron

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday there’s no need to shut down schools or businesses amid a record and rising number of COVID cases being driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant.

He says that’s because of the lessons state officials learned over the past two years of the pandemic along with the fact that omicron appears milder than its predecessors.

“We’re not in a situation now where anyone needs to panic. This is nothing like it was a year ago. We’ve seen this before,” McMaster said.

MORE COVERAGE:

This time around, the surge is on people from ages 20 to 40, who are contributing most to spread of disease, state health officials said Wednesday. They’re unsure when to expect the omicron surge to peak, but they say people celebrating the holidays and doing more things without masking up will lead to more cases over the next four to six weeks.

Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said hospitalization numbers haven’t followed the rapid rise in cases.

But he said people need to get vaccinated and mask up to keep the situation in check.

He also agreed with McMaster that “there is absolutely no need to close schools,” but said schools should take steps like providing teachers and workers with the best-quality masks.

Many schools in the two-state region have reopened after winter break.

Classes resumed Tuesday in Richmond County, but the district said Wednesday that Sue Reynolds and Jenkins-White elementaries will go to home learning . And Columbia County schools rolled out new rules to curb the spread of COVID.

On the other hand, Warren, McDuffie, Taliaferro and Jefferson counties extended their winter break to evaluate their options.

Also in the news ...

COMING TO TERMS: Physicians in South Carolina have discussed changing the wording when it comes to being fully vaccinated after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer said that “fully vaccinated” could be changed to “maximum vaccination.” Maximum vaccination would mean that a person would have both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination and a booster or one Jansen vaccine and one Jansen booster.

