Georgia hospitals again stretched thin under latest COVID surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Guard may be on the way to help, but Georgia hospitals are struggling with a COVID caseload that’s rapidly rising, thanks to the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there were nearly 4,000 COVID patients in the state’s hospitals. That’s 23.5% of all inpatients, according to the Georgia Hospital Association. The numbers are steadily increasing, but not yet to the level reached during the highest point of the pandemic in September when 35.7% of inpatients were being treated for COVID.

In the Georgia portion of the CSRA, there were 204 COVID inpatients on Wednesday, up from 189 Tuesday and 128 a week earlier, but still short of the 398 at the peak of the delta variant surge in September.

“We’re in the middle of our fifth surge of COVID, and it seems like with each surge, it gets a little bit more aggressive faster than the previous surge,” said Anna Adams with the association.

“We still have a significant staffing shortage in the state and that is really contributing to our capacity issues especially in the emergency department,” said Adams. “Staffing levels definitely have an impact on whether a hospital has to go on diversion in the emergency department.”

One hospital in Augusta is getting a hand from the Georgia National Guard.

University Hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said that after Gov. Brian Kemp said he’d activate the National Guard to help, the hospital requested four soldiers to help with traffic, patient and visitor flow in the busy emergency department.

The governor’s staff said this week that University will be getting some help, although Sylvester doesn’t know how many soldiers are coming or when.

Also receiving assistance from troops will be 16 Georgia Department of Public Health COVID testing sites operated by Georgia Department of Public Health districts, including the Augusta-based East Central Health District.

The agency operates the COVID testing site at Augusta University Medical Center, among others.

In total, about 2,500 troops will be activated, but the initial number will be about 200.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WGCL/CBS46

