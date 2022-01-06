Advertisement

GBI investigating shooting incident in McDuffie County

Crime scene tape
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are investigating a shooting incident after a man was struck by gunfire in McDuffie County.

On Wednesday at 2:33 p.m., McDuffie County deputies received a call about a man who had been shot on Bussey Avenue in Thomson.

The man was later identified as 24-year-old Victor James Franklin of Thomson.

Deputies say Franklin was traveling on Bussey Avenue when the vehicle he was occupying was struck by gunfire. Franklin was treated at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta for his injuries and later released.

The Thomson Police Department and GBI are also assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166 or GBI Region 7 Office at 706-595-2575

