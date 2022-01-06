Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy and mostly dry during the day today with highs in the mid to low 60s. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region this evening into tonight. Winds will be out of south-southwest ahead of the front between 8-12 mph. Winds will pick up out of the west along the front between 12-18 mph. Rain totals look to be 0.25″ or less for most of the area.

Another blast of cold air will move in behind the front Friday through Saturday. Morning lows Friday will be in the mid 30s, but wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s. Winds will be steady out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Cold start Saturday morning with lows near 30, but wind chills will be in the 20s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the mid 50s.

Another front brings the chance for rain Sunday into Sunday night. We will be warmer during the day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front. Rain totals Sunday through Monday look to be between 0.25-0.75″ for most of the area. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.