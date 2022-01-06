Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through 7AM this morning. Brisk NW winds at 10-20 mph will continue through sunrise.

Another blast of cold air will move in behind the cold that moved through last night. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s, but wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Winds will be steady out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Cold start Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s, but wind chills will be in the mid to low 20s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Another front brings the chance for rain Sunday into Sunday night. We will be warmer during the day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front. Rain totals Sunday through Monday look to be between 0.25-0.75″ for most of the area.

Most of the rain will clear by early Monday morning with clearing skies during the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

A chilly and dry stretch of weather expected most of the next work week. Highs will be below average in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Keep it here for updates.

