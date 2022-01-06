Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region this evening into tonight. Timing for rain looks highest between 7-11 pm for most of the CSRA. Winds will be out of southwest ahead of the front between 8-12 mph. Winds will pick up out of the west tonight along the front between 12-18 mph. A lake wind advisory is in effect tonight through early Friday morning. Rain totals look to be 0.15″ or less for most of the area.

Another blast of cold air will move in behind the front Friday through Saturday. Morning lows Friday will be in the mid 30s, but wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s. Winds will be steady out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Cold start Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s, but wind chills will be in the mid to low 20s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Another front brings the chance for rain Sunday into Sunday night. We will be warmer during the day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front. Rain totals Sunday through Monday look to be between 0.25-0.75″ for most of the area.

Most of the rain will clear by early Monday morning with clearing skies during the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

A chilly and dry stretch of weather expected most of the next work week. Highs will be below average in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Keep it here for updates.

