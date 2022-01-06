Crews battle structure fire near Old Waynesboro Road
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire near a neighborhood off of Old Waynesboro Road.
Dispatch says the call came in at 6:54 Thursday morning for the area of Nicoll Drive and Covington Place. It’s also down the street from Augusta Fire Station 17.
We have a News 12 on the scene to gather more details.
