Augusta man wanted for child molestation, kidnapping incident

Tyron Martiese Smith
Tyron Martiese Smith(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for help to find a suspect wanted for child molestation and kidnapping.

Deputies say Tyron Martiese Smith is wanted for an incident that occurred at the 400 block of Broad Street on January 4.

The 31-year-old is 5′11 and weighs about 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the incident or know where Smith could be, please contact Inv. Stephen Brown 706-821-4848 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

