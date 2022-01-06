Advertisement

Augusta home damaged when car crashes into living room

By Clare Allen
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A home is in shambles, and a local man is lucky to be alive.

“Sounded like an explosion, I just took off running out the back door,” said Nathaniel Martin.

Turns out, it wasn’t an explosion at all. In fact, a car plowed into Martin’s home in Augusta.

Fortunately, he wasn’t in his living room, or in the path of the collision.

While Nathaniel made it without a scratch, his home and his car, aren’t so lucky.

Moments after a car crashed into Martin’s living room, while he was right in the next room studying alone.

Martin says his first thought was to get out of the house, not knowing what he would see outside.

“My first reaction when it happen was I couldn’t believe it, I was still in shock,” he said.

The powerful impact left a huge hole in the home, debris, and bricks scattered throughout the house.

Martin lives on a long straight stretch of road and says drag racing down his street has been a problem in the past.

“The speed limit in the neighborhood is 25,” he said.

The crash also damaged his car and now, he has to find a new place to live.

He says he usually studies in the living room but is grateful he happened to be in the kitchen that night.

“All I can say is like for people driving in neighborhoods just go the speed limit don’t be racing, especially in the neighborhood,” said Martin.

We asked the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office if the driver will be charged in this crash, and what they believe led up to it. They told us they’re still finalizing the incident report.

