Augusta commissioner says he tested positive for COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission member Jordan Johnson announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“As of noon today, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” said the commissioner for District 1. “Please continue to wear your mask and keep your distance. If you aren’t vaccinated, get vaccinated.”

As a result of his positive test, he’s postponed a community breakfast for the public that he had planned for Saturday in conjunction with fellow Commissioner Francine Scott.

The breakfast was planned at the W.T. Johnson Community Center.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.