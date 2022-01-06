Advertisement

Augusta commissioner says he tested positive for COVID

Jordan Johnson
Jordan Johnson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission member Jordan Johnson announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“As of noon today, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” said the commissioner for District 1. “Please continue to wear your mask and keep your distance. If you aren’t vaccinated, get vaccinated.”

As a result of his positive test, he’s postponed a community breakfast for the public that he had planned for Saturday in conjunction with fellow Commissioner Francine Scott.

The breakfast was planned at the W.T. Johnson Community Center.

