13-year-old Florida boy runs in honor of NC Trooper John Horton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, North Carolina State Trooper John Horton was killed after his brother, a fellow trooper, lost control of his car, hit his brother, and killed him and a detained suspect.

A teenager in Florida who was so affected by the accident says he’s trying to help the family.

Zechariah Cartledge said it’s a sense of pride to be paying tribute to fallen heroes. On Wednesday, he honored Trooper John Horton and his family.

“Tonight, I’m running for Trooper John Horton,” Cartledge said.

At 13 years old, Cartledge has made it his mission to honor fallen heroes across the country one mile at a time.

“It was just a very tragic incident, something that you… it’s just hard to cope with, ” Cartledge said.

Wednesday night, the Central Florida teen carried the Thin Blue Line flag as he ran in memory of Trooper John Horton.

“We hope the Horton family is well and through this challenging time we hope that Running 4 Heroes can let them know that they can stay strong,” he said.

Through his passion for running and honoring fallen members of law enforcement, Cartledge founded the non-profit Running 4 Heroes.

Since 2019, he’s done over 1,100 runs based in Florida.

Last month, he also ran for CMPD officer Mia Goodwin who was also killed in a crash while investigating one.

”It can be hard sometimes but at the end of the day it’s all a tribute run, and we’re glad the family and the department are glad to see it and help them out through a difficult time.”

Now, they’re also raising money for Horton’s family.

“This is our very first one that we’ve launched and I’m very proud that in just 24 hours we’ve already raised over 10,200 dollars,” Chad Cartledge, father of Zechariah said.

And as they continue to honor our fallen heroes, it’s a mission that reaches a new community with each run.

”At the end of the day, they don’t want their hero forgotten, and to be able to be in the position where we can do that and be that emotional support for them but also ensure that people will know who their fallen hero was and help share their stories to help keep that memory alive,” Chad added.

Running 4 Heroes also provides a 10,000 grant that is given to an injured first responder each month.

