CSRA’s hospitalizations keep climbing in latest COVID wave

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Hospitalizations from the latest wave of COVID-19 continue to climb rapidly in Georgia as a new surge of coronavirus in the two-state region is driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant.

Nearly 4,000 people were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19 statewide, a number that has more than tripled in the past two weeks.

Georgia’s surge continues to be centered around Atlanta, although cases are rippling outward into the rest of the state.

Despite the distance from Atlanta, hospitalizations in the Georgia portion of the CSRA are rising, too.

BY THE NUMBERS • Across the U.S., new COVID cases per day have more than tripled over the past two weeks to 480,000. • U.S. hospital admissions averaged 14,800 per day last week, up 63% from the week before, but still short of the peak of 16,500 per day a year ago. • Deaths have been stable over the past two weeks at an average of about 1,200 per day, well below the all-time high of 3,400 last January. • Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week.

As of Tuesday, there were 186 COVID inpatients in the region, up from 166 a day before and 118 a week earlier. A month ago, the number was 85. But the rising number is still nowhere near the peak of the delta surge on Sept. 7, when 398 people were hospitalized.

University Hospital said Tuesday it’s seeing a substantial rise in COVID inpatients — a statistic that’s been a reliable reflection of the severity of pandemic flare-ups. The hospital had 88 COVID inpatients on Tuesday, up from 74 Monday and 69 a week earlier. It’s still short of the delta variant peak of 167 on Sept. 7.

Despite the concerns about the omicron wave, hospitalizations aren’t rising at the same pace as infections, possibly because omicron is apparently milder than its predecessors.

Still, health experts are concerned the surge could overwhelm the health care system merely because of the sheer numbers. The flood of data this week overwhelmed the Georgia Department of Public Health, which was unable to release Monday’s pandemic statistics on time.

Although University Hospital has seen surges before, “we are experiencing an issue unique to this pandemic, which is the rush to test for COVID-19,” hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said.

Sylvester said just because you’re having symptoms doesn’t mean you have to get a test right away. Isolation is the important thing, she said.

In addition to COVID, other respiratory illnesses are circulating, and University said people experiencing symptoms should isolate themselves from others until they are feeling better, contact their physicians or visit a prompt care site if symptoms persist and worsen, and seek help from the closest emergency department if symptoms warrant.

As it’s said in recent days, the hospital repeated that people should only go to the emergency room if they’re experiencing a true emergency.

“Using good judgment regarding testing will help alleviate unnecessary overcrowding and delayed care for people who need it.” Sylvester said. “And finally, being vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 continues to be extremely effective against serious illness in the event people are infected with the virus.”

