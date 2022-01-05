Why does COVID keep spreading? Ga. expert explains

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - As COVID-19 is running rampant, Georgia physicians say it’s because we’ve missed the opportunity to stop it in its tracks and kill it.

The virus needs us to survive.

The new ultra-contagious omicron variant has caused a cascade of problems: students forced to stay at home learning virtually, airline flights canceled because of staffing shortages and long lines for COVID testing.

MORE COVERAGE:

“It’s not delta. It’s not omicron. It’s the environment we continue to create — our behavior that is allowing these variants to evolve,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan, clinical director of the COVID Task Force for Piedmont Healthcare.

She says after multiple mutations, it’s still unclear why the omicron variant is so contagious.

“We don’t know the rhyme or reason why. Each mutation, each variant, we are unclear what the characteristics are going to be. We all know that the virus has the capacity to learn, capacity to evade, and that’s what we want to be concerned about,” Morgan said.

And if you’ve contracted COVID in the past or recently with the omicron variant, you may wonder if can you get it again.

Morgan says, “We will learn whether omicron can re-infect. We see that omicron can certainly re-infect those who’ve had delta, so those who’ve been infected with delta, it does not provide long-term, everlasting immunity.”

A new variant has been discovered in France, called IHU.

Morgan is fearful coronavirus will continue to fight to survive unless people get vaccinated, boosted and mask up.

“We are chasing the 8 ball we are behind this virus, and the only way we are going to defeat it by arming ourselves with immunity and physical barriers to our nose and mouth such that it cannot invade your body and live,” Morgan said.

“It literally cannot live it if cannot find a susceptible human.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.