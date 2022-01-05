Testing in high demand as COVID cases keep rising in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The push to get tested is overwhelming some of our local resources.

University Hospital is temporarily closing its prompt care sites in Grovetown, North Augusta and Furys Ferry in order to move staff to other locations.

The Peach State is reporting nearly 56,000 new cases since the start of the year just days ago.

The wait can be long.

“Quite a long time, for about three hours, pretty challenging waiting in line,” said Lawrence Hickerson, who went to a testing site for a COVID test.

On average, Georgia has seen nearly 14,000 new positive cases every single day since the beginning of the year, and that’s only from confirmed PCR tests.

If you’re taking a test from Walgreens, the state isn’t counting you in that total.

If you’re going to MedNow and getting a rapid test, the state is not counting you in that total.

“Trying to do my part, even if that means standing in a long line,” said Hickerson.

Doctors say it’s important to know the difference between being fully vaccinated and fully protected from COVID.

For a person to be considered fully vaccinated, “They have received two doses of Pfizer, two doses of Moderna, or one dose of Johnson and Johnson,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, Augusta University Health assistant vice president for strategic planning and pharmacy services.

Over time, our antibody levels drop, and boosters do exactly what they say, boost those levels back up, to put our bodies in a better place to fight COVID.

“It really makes us stronger in our ability to fight COVID,” said Wyche.

In order to have the fullest protection, medically possible, this is what Wyche stated.

“For any individual that is eligible to receive a booster, in addition to their prime series that will give them the optimal level of protection.”

Where to get tested

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.