Students in 4 local counties getting a longer winter break

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While many students headed back to the classroom Tuesday, school officials in a few local counties decided to extend the winter break due to the latest COVID surge.

Students in Warren, McDuffie, Taliaferro and Jefferson counties are getting a longer break.

During the extended break in Warren County, district and building leaders will assess their strategies for mitigating spread of the virus and instructional plans with the intention of teachers returning to school on Jan. 10 and students returning to school on Jan. 11 for face-to-face learning.

“The school system deeply appreciates the support and trust of the community as we work to educate their children,” the district said in a statement. “The district continues to embrace the importance of doing its part to navigate this pandemic.”

In McDuffie County, students will return to class Jan. 10.

“This temporary closure was necessitated by the rapid substantial increase in community transmission, the number of positive cases among staff, and the number of staff members currently symptomatic or in quarantine,” the district said Monday. “During this time, no classes will be held, and all athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended.”

Taliaferro County teachers will return Jan. 10-11, and students will come back Jan. 13-14. The next week, students will take Jan. 17 off for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and return Jan. 18-20, followed by a Monday-through-Thursday schedule after that.

In Jefferson County, students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

