Advertisement

Stabbing leaves man in critical condition

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Jan. 5, at 12:01 p.m., Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Broad Street to an Aggravated Assault.

Upon arrival, an adult male victim was found stabbed multiple times to the chest and arm.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Remos Lovett was located by Deputies in the area and detained.

Lovett was charged with Aggravated Assault and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The booking photograph is unavailable at this time.

Check back on WRDW.com and News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ isn’t coming to Augusta, after all
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff
University Hospital in Augusta
Amid COVID surge, University Hospital changes testing protocol

Latest News

COVID hospital generic
Why does COVID keep spreading? Ga. expert explains
E-learning
2 Richmond County schools switch to home learning
University Hospital in Augusta
National Guard to help local hospital cope with COVID surge
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Body at lake confirmed as missing USC Aiken student