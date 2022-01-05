Stabbing leaves man in critical condition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Jan. 5, at 12:01 p.m., Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Broad Street to an Aggravated Assault.

Upon arrival, an adult male victim was found stabbed multiple times to the chest and arm.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Remos Lovett was located by Deputies in the area and detained.

Lovett was charged with Aggravated Assault and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The booking photograph is unavailable at this time.

