Searchers fear body is missing USC Aiken student’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A body was recovered Tuesday at Lake Carolina near the site of where a University of South Carolina Aiken student disappeared on Christmas Day.

And although the coroner hasn’t positively identified the body to her satisfaction, the missing man’s sister says on social media that it’s him.

Coroner Naida Rutherford said a forensic K-9 unit assisted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, finding the body around 4:35 p.m.

The body was confirmed to be an African American male.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have been searching there for 20-year-old Theron Wallace, a University of Aiken student who went missing while kayaking on Christmas Day.

He was home for the holiday visiting his family at Lake Carolina.

“Details are limited at this time, however, a full autopsy with positive identification will be conducted in the morning with our forensic pathologist and anthropology team,” the coroner said. “We never want to give false hope or give a family wrong information, so we will positively identify this individual before sharing any other details. I have personally spoken with the family of the missing teen from Lake Carolina and they are aware of this discovery.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.