Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker

The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 28-year-old man who is accused of attacking an employee at a downtown Charleston restaurant and using an oyster shucker to threaten the victim.

The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.

He faces charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault and battery, second-degree violent burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from an investigation on the night of Jan. 1 when police responded to Empire Oyster on 99 S. Market St. for an assault.

Investigators said the suspect punched the employee in the face, grabbed him by the shirt and threatened the victim with an oyster shucker.

Officers met with the victim and several witnesses who said the suspect, who is a former employee, had fled the scene.

