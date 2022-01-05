Police arrest man, former aide to new Atlanta Mayor, for terroristic threats

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Authorities have confirmed that a former aide to now Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was arrested in late December, charged with terroristic threats.

Ali Carter was arrested on Dec. 29 while on an American Airlines flight when Officers arrived in reference to a warrant from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Carter confirmed his identity to police once they approached him in his seat on the plane.

Carter was then taken to a local police precinct where the warrant was confirmed with extradition from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

The warrant and subsequent arrest stemmed from an alleged incident on Sept. 12, 2020 where Carter was accused of terroristic threats. He was transported to the Clayton County jail without incident.

A spokesperson for Mayor Dickens responded to CBS46′s request for comment with the following written statement:

The incident in question is based on a warrant from Douglas County and Mayor Dickens has been made aware of the alleged incident. While Mr. Carter previously worked for Councilmember Dickens, he is not part of the Mayor’s administration and is no longer an employee of the City of Atlanta.

