Omicron’s impact on kids: A local mom shares her concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID cases are climbing, and new data shows kids are at a greater risk of getting the virus.

Getting readjusted to the school morning routine is always difficult after the holidays.

For Petrice Wiggins, it had even more challenges.

“Well, what if I get sick again or a child comes to sit beside me, and I don’t know he’s got it and I get sick again? Those are the questions I got asked this morning,” said Wiggins, a concerned parent.

Her son has asthma and diabetes and is too young for the vaccine, but she’s most worried about the lack of masks.

“You send your child to school, who infects my child. Put them in our shoes, for the kids that do have asthma, diabetes, or whatever. I mean y’all don’t have to wear a mask and just go on out the door, that’s really selfish. They need to think about other kids as well,” said Wiggins.

All of our local districts say they’ll continue to monitor COVID case numbers in our community and schools and adjust their safety plans accordingly.

Local health officials say children seem very susceptible to omicron because of how it attaches to the upper respiratory tract and upper part of your throat.

“So it’s not correct to say that the virus is always going to be milder in children but right now, in large part, probably because we haven’t vaccinated enough children. Children seem to be predominating in many parts of the country in terms of those being hospitalized.”

MaCarthur says vaccination is the best protection.

“Especially in school districts where masks are not required, I would strongly recommend to parents to send their kids to school with a mask. It’s not a lot of fun but it’s a great way or it’s one of the better ways to make sure kids can keep learning in person,” he said.

