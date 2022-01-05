Advertisement

What’s taking the place of shuttered Southbound Smokehouse?

By Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are in the works for a restaurant to take the place of the closed Southbound Smokehouse on Central Avenue.

The property owner is requesting an alcohol license to open a new restaurant called Soul City Pizza.

He had a business there before the site was occupied by Southbound, which shut down after being raided June 11. There were allegations of underage drinking and the restaurant operating as a dance club.

MORE | Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is NOT coming to Augusta

Since Southbound is out, the property owner is trying to open a new restaurant.

At an Augusta Commission meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Bobby Williams had questions about whether the request should be accepted due to the circumstances of Southbound’s closure.

However, Richmond County Sheriff’s Officer investigators signed off on the license request for the owner, so the commission followed suit and the request was approved.

Other than being the property owner, he was not involved with the Southbound situation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County residents point out their overflowing trash cans, which they said aren't being...
Columbia County residents speak out on trash service issues
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting
Melissa Domingo
Woman accused of shooting husband in the head
Storm damage around the CSRA
Winds topple trees, snarl traffic and cut power to thousands

Latest News

Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is NOT coming to Augusta
Partridge Inn
Newly renovated Partridge Inn nearly ready to take flight
File photo
Ga., S.C. gas prices keep going in different directions