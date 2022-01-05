What’s taking the place of shuttered Southbound Smokehouse?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are in the works for a restaurant to take the place of the closed Southbound Smokehouse on Central Avenue.

The property owner is requesting an alcohol license to open a new restaurant called Soul City Pizza.

He had a business there before the site was occupied by Southbound, which shut down after being raided June 11 . There were allegations of underage drinking and the restaurant operating as a dance club.

Since Southbound is out, the property owner is trying to open a new restaurant.

At an Augusta Commission meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Bobby Williams had questions about whether the request should be accepted due to the circumstances of Southbound’s closure.

However, Richmond County Sheriff’s Officer investigators signed off on the license request for the owner, so the commission followed suit and the request was approved.

Other than being the property owner, he was not involved with the Southbound situation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.