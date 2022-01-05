Advertisement

National Guard troops to help with local COVID efforts

By Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Health Care System and the state health district that serves Augusta are among the organizations that will get help from National Guard troops as they cope with a new surge of COVID cases.

Gov. Brian Kemp said last week he is deploying more than 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops to help testing sites and hospitals statewide.

MORE | Worried CSRA residents seek COVID tests as Ga., S.C. set records

The first troops will be about 100 going to strained hospitals and about 100 more going to help COVID testing sites.

Those hospitals and testing sites were announced Tuesday.

In addition to University, they include Grady Health System, Piedmont Atlanta, Wellstar, Piedmont Henry, Upson Regional Medical Center Thomaston, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, Phoebe Putney Albany, Houston Medical Center and Tanner Health System.

Also receiving assistance from troops will be 16 Georgia Department of Public Health COVID testing sites operated by Georgia Department of Public Health districts, including the Augusta-based East Central Health District.

The agency operates the COVID testing site at Augusta University Medical Center, among others.

