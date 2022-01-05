National Guard to help local hospital cope with COVID surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital and the state health district that serves Augusta will get help from National Guard troops as they cope with a new surge of COVID cases.

Gov. Brian Kemp said last week he is deploying more than 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops to help testing sites and hospitals statewide.

University Hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said the hospital requested four National Guard soldiers to help with traffic, patient and visitor flow in the busy emergency department.

The hospital doesn’t yet know how many troops it’s been granted or when they will arrive.

The first troops to be activated will be about 100 going to strained hospitals across the state and about 100 more going to help COVID testing sites.

Those hospitals and testing sites were announced Tuesday.

In addition to University, they include Grady Health System, Piedmont Atlanta, Wellstar, Piedmont Henry, Upson Regional Medical Center Thomaston, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, Phoebe Putney Albany, Houston Medical Center and Tanner Health System.

Also receiving assistance from troops will be 16 Georgia Department of Public Health COVID testing sites operated by Georgia Department of Public Health districts, including the Augusta-based East Central Health District.

The agency operates the COVID testing site at Augusta University Medical Center, among others.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.