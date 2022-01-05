Advertisement

Name change for Alex Murdaugh’s old law firm

FILE PHOTO - The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County...
FILE PHOTO - The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County confirmed that Alex Murdaugh is no longer associated with the firm.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm is now going by a new name.

Records with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office show that the firm is now known as Parker Law Group, LLP. The law firm posted a message to the community on its website.

The change finalized on Dec. 29 comes amid recent charges against former South Carolina Lawyer Alex Murdaugh. He is currently being held in the Richland County jail.

A judge has set his bond at $7 million for the 48 total charges Murdaugh faces from multiple state grand jury indictments.

