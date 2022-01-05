Advertisement

Missing Richmond County woman found ‘in good condition’

Leigh Anne Sweat
Leigh Anne Sweat(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies say they have found the missing woman, Leigh Anne Sweat.

Deputies say the 39-year-old was missing for a few days and was reported missing earlier this week.

She was considered endangered when she was last seen at Gordon Highway and Oliver Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Wednesday, deputies said Sweat was located in good condition.

