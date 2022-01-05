Advertisement

Man wanted for north Charlotte murder found and arrested in Georgia

Bruce Little, 24, was arrested Monday in Fulton County, GA, for the murder of 29-year-old Devontae Springs.
Arrest of Bruce Little in March 2021
Arrest of Bruce Little in March 2021(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for a homicide that occurred in December in north Charlotte has been found and arrested in Georgia.

Bruce Little, 24, was arrested Monday in Fulton County, GA, for the murder of 29-year-old Devontae Springs.

Springs was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Swank Place inside a car on December 8, 2021.

Little has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Little had a warrant out for his arrest and CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, with the assistance of the Secret Service and both FBI offices in Charlotte and Atlanta, Little was able to be located just outside of Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is NOT coming to Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff
University Hospital in Augusta
Amid COVID surge, University Hospital changes testing protocol
Columbia County residents point out their overflowing trash cans, which they said aren't being...
Columbia County residents speak out on trash service issues

Latest News

South Carolina earthquake
South Carolina’s second earthquake of 2022 reported in Midlands
Arlisia needs a loving adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement,...
Grant Me Hope | ‘I like the opportunity to give to people,’ Arlisia says
COVID Testing
Testing in high demand as COVID cases keep rising in CSRA
COVID testing
As COVID cases surge, the demand for test surges, also
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Searchers fear body is missing USC Aiken student’s