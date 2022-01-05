Man wanted for north Charlotte murder found and arrested in Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for a homicide that occurred in December in north Charlotte has been found and arrested in Georgia.

Bruce Little, 24, was arrested Monday in Fulton County, GA, for the murder of 29-year-old Devontae Springs.

Springs was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Swank Place inside a car on December 8, 2021.

Little has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Little had a warrant out for his arrest and CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, with the assistance of the Secret Service and both FBI offices in Charlotte and Atlanta, Little was able to be located just outside of Atlanta.

