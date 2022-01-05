Advertisement

Man uses two dogs, shotgun to threaten StarMed testing site employee, CEO says

On Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., officers received a call stating that a male was pointing a gun at people at a StarMed testing site on South Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called following a disturbance at a StarMed Healthcare testing site Wednesday morning in Charlotte.

On Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department received a call stating that a male was pointing a gun at people at a StarMed testing site on South Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they say they spoke with everyone involved and determined that no crime happened, although there was a disturbance.

According to StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte, a man living near the testing site walked up to it and threatened an employee with two dogs and a shotgun. He believed the incident stemmed from frustrations over long testing lines backing into residential neighborhoods and causing traffic issues.

In response, StarMed officials are moving a few National Guard members from their west Charlotte location to the location on South Boulevard.

On Tuesday, StarMed tweeted a plea, asking the public to not berate or physically threaten their team.

“While we understand the urgency our patients feel when in need of COVID testing, we also must prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our staff members. Please do not berate or physically threaten our team who are doing their very best to end a pandemic we didn’t start,” the tweet read.

The tweet and Wednesday’s report to police signal a heightened tension as long lines continue to grow longer due to the high demand for COVID-19 testing in Charlotte.

The medical center has already had to suspend testing at certain locations due to long lines earlier in the week.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virtual learning
As COVID surges, 6 Richmond County schools go to virtual learning
A car crashed into the living room of a local man.
Augusta home damaged when car crashes into living room
Crime scene tape
McDuffie County shooting sends 24-year-old to hospital
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted

Latest News

Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
Child Enrichment
Keeping children from becoming trafficking victims
Human trafficking
Keeping children from becoming victims
Sick hospital generic COVID
S.C. sets COVID record but says vaccinations, boosters are rising
Classroom generic
Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools