Man uses two dogs, shotgun to threaten StarMed testing site employee, CEO says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called following a disturbance at a StarMed Healthcare testing site Wednesday morning in Charlotte.

On Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department received a call stating that a male was pointing a gun at people at a StarMed testing site on South Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they say they spoke with everyone involved and determined that no crime happened, although there was a disturbance.

According to StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte, a man living near the testing site walked up to it and threatened an employee with two dogs and a shotgun. He believed the incident stemmed from frustrations over long testing lines backing into residential neighborhoods and causing traffic issues.

In response, StarMed officials are moving a few National Guard members from their west Charlotte location to the location on South Boulevard.

According to @StarMedCare CEO Mike Estramonte, a man living near South Blvd testing site walked up to site and threatened an employee with two dogs and a shot gun. CMPD was called and no one was hurt. Testing site is back up and running @WBTV_News — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) January 5, 2022

On Tuesday, StarMed tweeted a plea, asking the public to not berate or physically threaten their team.

“While we understand the urgency our patients feel when in need of COVID testing, we also must prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our staff members. Please do not berate or physically threaten our team who are doing their very best to end a pandemic we didn’t start,” the tweet read.

While we understand the urgency our patients feel when in need of COVID testing, we also must prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our staff members. Please do not berate or physically threaten our team who are doing their very best to end a pandemic we didn't start. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) January 4, 2022

The tweet and Wednesday’s report to police signal a heightened tension as long lines continue to grow longer due to the high demand for COVID-19 testing in Charlotte.

The medical center has already had to suspend testing at certain locations due to long lines earlier in the week.

We will shut the Tuckaseegee location line off at 4pm. At that time, we will not be able to accept any more cars into the lot, otherwise we will not be able to work through the # of patients already in the lot. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) January 3, 2022

