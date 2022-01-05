Advertisement

LIVE: Georgia governor discusses Second Amendment legislation

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(AP)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp join members of the General Assembly and gun rights advocates to make an announcement regarding the expansion of law-abiding Georgians’ Second Amendment rights.

Kemp and his wife are scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would change the need for a license to carry a handgun in public.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit. Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is NOT coming to Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff
University Hospital in Augusta
Amid COVID surge, University Hospital changes testing protocol
Columbia County residents point out their overflowing trash cans, which they said aren't being...
Columbia County residents speak out on trash service issues

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for January 5
South Carolina earthquake
South Carolina’s second earthquake of 2022 reported in Midlands
Arlisia needs a loving adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement,...
Grant Me Hope | ‘I like the opportunity to give to people,’ Arlisia says
COVID Testing
Testing in high demand as COVID cases keep rising in CSRA