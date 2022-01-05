What it means to be ‘fully vaccinated’ may change in the future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Figuring out how effective vaccines are was the first battle. Now, medical professionals are trying to figure out how long they’re effective.

The CDC recommends people get the Pfizer booster 5 months after their first two doses. In the past, it was after 6 months.

The CDC still says people should get a Moderna booster after 6 months, and people who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should get a booster after 2 months.

This is one of the real challenges in real-world situations.

It all comes down to the ideal number of antibodies for the body to have. We don’t have that “magic number,” but we do know more might be necessary now.

“What we know is higher antibodies are required to neutralize the omicron variant, and ultimately reduce its ability to start an infection in an individual,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU health assistant, vice president for strategic planning and pharmacy services.

Research also shows the ability for initial vaccine doses to prevent an infection goes down with time. These are findings from a 6-month study that started in late 2020 when delta started to arise.

A recent study found though preventing hospitalization stayed about the same, protecting you from getting the virus started to go down.

To figure out how effective our initial doses are, we have to rely on studies like that one. This is because there isn’t data tracking for every single patient in the country.

“There’s just not standard reporting that goes from every testing site, to every hospital, to every department of public health, to the national level,” said Wyche.

While the CDC still encourages boosters, those “fully vaccinated” are still defined, by the CDC, as people who have received their primary doses.

However, Wyche tells us the CDC could make changes defining what it means to be fully vaccinated.

There’s still a larger, bigger effort to get initial doses into arms.

“The key still, especially in the Georgia and South Carolina area, is getting the 45 percent of people that aren’t vaccinated at all,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.