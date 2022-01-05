Advertisement

Georgia pre-K teachers to get two more $1,000 bonuses

By Staff and wire reports
Jan. 5, 2022
ATLANTA - State-funded prekindergarten and child care teachers in Georgia will get two more rounds of $1,000 bonuses paid from federal coronavirus aid.

The Department of Early Care and Learning announced the plan.

An earlier round of bonuses last year paid a total of $33.4 million to more than 33,000 teachers statewide.

Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs says the cost of the three bonus payments will be about $100 million.

MORE | 2 Richmond County schools switch to home learning

The state has also been using coronavirus aid to support private child care providers directly because of increased costs and decreased enrollments.

The state and public universities made $1,000 bonus payments to K-12 and university employees last year using federal aid.

Applications will be open from Jan. 18 to Feb. 18. 

On Tuesday, the agency will hold webinars to explain the POWER application process.

The webinar for family child care learning homes will be held at 10:30 a.m., and participants can register here: https://decal-ga-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z466hoTxQC6JV0-KOu8xsQ.

The webinar for child care learning centers will be held at 3:00 PM and participants can register here: https://decal-ga-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qARmoyv3S8-k4IQbj8OMNg.

