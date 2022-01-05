Advertisement

Ga. dog still recovering from being set on fire weeks ago

Will the Labradoodle is still recovering from his burns.
Will the Labradoodle is still recovering from his burns.(CBS46)
By Iyani Highes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - Dog Days Rescue says a Labradoodle burned in DeKalb County is continuously improving.

He’s been named Will.

“Will is working hard to regain muscle loss from last week,” they stated in a Facebook post. “He’s now scheduled to be gotten out every 2 hours to move at least a little. This will help with rebuilding muscle but we also hope for it to help the massive swelling he still has in his poor feet. He also got a lot of weight to regain but is happily eating the homemade food now, thank goodness.”

MORE | Kindness is rocking Edgefield, thanks to this woman

They said the Labradoodle is still losing a good bit of protein as his body is burning everything up trying to heal itself. He received another plasma transfusion Tuesday afternoon.

Will is also having bloodwork done daily to monitor what his body needs, so that it can be addressed right away.

The rescue said: “Will takes a lot of time each day to care for, as such, his daily balance continues to be high. We’re so very grateful for everyone’s support! He’s able to stay under critical care treatment as long as we’re able to pay for it, which hinges largely on donations. Thank you for your continued support for our more than worthy baby boy!”

He was found burning on Dec. 5. Two people saw him running on fire on Lindsey Drive in Decatur and then doused the canine with water.

He suffered second- and third-degree burns.

Donations can be made through the following platforms:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ isn’t coming to Augusta, after all
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff
University Hospital in Augusta
Amid COVID surge, University Hospital changes testing protocol

Latest News

Which mask is keeping you safe?
Which mask is the most protective?
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Biden, Harris will push voting rights in visit to Georgia next week
Tree crashes on house
Tree crashes into Augusta home
Georgia National Guard
Georgia's National Guard is coming to Augusta
E-learning
COVID spurs home learning, rule shifts for local schools