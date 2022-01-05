Ga. dog still recovering from being set on fire weeks ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - Dog Days Rescue says a Labradoodle burned in DeKalb County is continuously improving.

He’s been named Will.

“Will is working hard to regain muscle loss from last week,” they stated in a Facebook post. “He’s now scheduled to be gotten out every 2 hours to move at least a little. This will help with rebuilding muscle but we also hope for it to help the massive swelling he still has in his poor feet. He also got a lot of weight to regain but is happily eating the homemade food now, thank goodness.”

They said the Labradoodle is still losing a good bit of protein as his body is burning everything up trying to heal itself. He received another plasma transfusion Tuesday afternoon.

Will is also having bloodwork done daily to monitor what his body needs, so that it can be addressed right away.

The rescue said: “Will takes a lot of time each day to care for, as such, his daily balance continues to be high. We’re so very grateful for everyone’s support! He’s able to stay under critical care treatment as long as we’re able to pay for it, which hinges largely on donations. Thank you for your continued support for our more than worthy baby boy!”

He was found burning on Dec. 5. Two people saw him running on fire on Lindsey Drive in Decatur and then doused the canine with water.

He suffered second- and third-degree burns.

Donations can be made through the following platforms:

