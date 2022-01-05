Advertisement

Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is NOT coming to Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Jan. 10 and 11, “Restaurant: Impossible” was expected to come to Chef Redd’s BBQ, 1501 North Leg Road in Augusta. However, that has since changed.

Chef Robert Irvine travels to struggling restaurants around the country to help them turn it around with a new menu and restaurant renovation in two days.

MORE | Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts annual distribution

On Tuesday, potential guests for the reopening received an email that “due to recent circumstances” the plans to film at Chef Redd’s BBQ have been postponed.

The production crew stated they will let those who signed up know when they will be back to film in the area.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County residents point out their overflowing trash cans, which they said aren't being...
Columbia County residents speak out on trash service issues
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff
Storm damage around the CSRA
Winds topple trees, snarl traffic and cut power to thousands
Melissa Domingo
Woman accused of shooting husband in the head
Strong Winds Today
Windy and cooler | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Latest News

Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers, and more pain predicted
Kids and COVID
Omicron’s impact on kids: A local mom shares her concerns
Omicron's impact on kids
Omicron's impact on kids
Partridge Inn
Newly renovated Partridge Inn nearly ready to take flight