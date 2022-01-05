Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is NOT coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Jan. 10 and 11, “Restaurant: Impossible” was expected to come to Chef Redd’s BBQ, 1501 North Leg Road in Augusta. However, that has since changed.

Chef Robert Irvine travels to struggling restaurants around the country to help them turn it around with a new menu and restaurant renovation in two days.

On Tuesday, potential guests for the reopening received an email that “due to recent circumstances” the plans to film at Chef Redd’s BBQ have been postponed.

The production crew stated they will let those who signed up know when they will be back to film in the area.

