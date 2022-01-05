Advertisement

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared from an apartment complex playground in San Antonio.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday. Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County residents point out their overflowing trash cans, which they said aren't being...
Columbia County residents speak out on trash service issues
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting
Melissa Domingo
Woman accused of shooting husband in the head
Storm damage around the CSRA
Winds topple trees, snarl traffic and cut power to thousands

Latest News

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
What it means to be ‘fully vaccinated’ may change in the future
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
What’s taking the place of shuttered Southbound Smokehouse?
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway