Advertisement

Body at lake confirmed as missing USC Aiken student

By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A body recovered at Lake Carolina has been confirmed as that of a University of South Carolina Aiken student who disappeared while kayaking on Christmas Day.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of Columbia. Wallace had been missing since Christmas morning while he was was kayaking on Lake Carolina.

MORE | N.C. trooper, driver die in crash involving trooper's brother

“This has been a difficult week for the Wallace family. While we didn’t get the results we hoped for, we are grateful that this family can begin the process for healing. We will continue working with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to fully investigate this accident,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said a forensic K-9 unit assisted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, finding the body around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources had been searching there for the student for more than a week.

He was kayaking while home for the holiday visiting his family at Lake Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ isn’t coming to Augusta, after all
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff
University Hospital in Augusta
Amid COVID surge, University Hospital changes testing protocol
Columbia County residents point out their overflowing trash cans, which they said aren't being...
Columbia County residents speak out on trash service issues

Latest News

E-learning
2 Richmond County schools switch to home learning
University Hospital in Augusta
National Guard to help local hospital cope with COVID surge
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
Police arrest man, former aide to new Atlanta Mayor, for terroristic threats