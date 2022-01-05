Body at lake confirmed as missing USC Aiken student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A body recovered at Lake Carolina has been confirmed as that of a University of South Carolina Aiken student who disappeared while kayaking on Christmas Day.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of Columbia. Wallace had been missing since Christmas morning while he was was kayaking on Lake Carolina.

“This has been a difficult week for the Wallace family. While we didn’t get the results we hoped for, we are grateful that this family can begin the process for healing. We will continue working with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to fully investigate this accident,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said a forensic K-9 unit assisted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, finding the body around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources had been searching there for the student for more than a week.

He was kayaking while home for the holiday visiting his family at Lake Carolina.

