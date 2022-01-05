Biden, Harris will push voting rights in visit to Georgia next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will renew his push for federal voting rights legislation in a speech next week in Georgia.

Georgia is among states with new laws limiting how and when people can vote.

Biden will be joined Tuesday in Atlanta by Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris is in charge of the administration’s efforts on voting rights issues.

The White House says they will speak about the need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote.

But the legislation is stalled in the Senate because Democrats don’t have the necessary 60 votes to overcome Republican opposition.

Also in the news ..

BALLOT ACCESS: The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored a hefty signature requirement for third-party candidates seeking to run for certain offices in Georgia. The court ruled requiring third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to submit a petition signed by at least 5% of registered voters doesn’t violate constitutional protections. No third-party candidate for U.S. House has ever been able to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.