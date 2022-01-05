Advertisement

Authorities searching for escaped Effingham County inmate

Kevin David Lenix Wilson
Kevin David Lenix Wilson((Source: CBS46))
By MARIYA MURROW
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM, Ga. (CBS46) -- Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who they say escaped custody of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

The inmate, 32-year-old Kevin David Lenix Wilson, was being held for the Rincon Police Department on numerous charges including Malice Murder, One Count of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

A suspected door malfunction is believed to be the reason Wilson had access to an unsecured area where he made his escape. A full investigation into the escape is being conducted.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here.

Wilson is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

